Bizarre Vernon mischief case elicits humour from provincial judge

Photo: Contributed Community Corrections in Vernon has a sign informing visitors that the area is monitored by video surveillance cameras.

A Vernon man who slashed the wrong vehicle’s tire during a misjudged act of revenge wound up with a humorous scolding from a B.C. judge.

According to the court decision filed Oct. 29, the accused, Blair Friesen pulled up behind the Community Corrections branch in Vernon at 2:25 a.m. on June 11 and cut the front tire of a car he believed belonged to someone who had wronged him.

High-definition cameras captured the entire incident, and the car turned out to belong to an uninvolved bystander.

“Police investigate. They have got his licence plate off his vehicle,” Justice David Patterson said. “They show up at his residence. He opens the door, and the police officer instantly recognizes him from the video. Bingo, bango, bongo. Case closed.”

Patterson joked that the officer likely received “high fives from everybody” back at the station for solving the crime so easily, and added that "Mr. Friesen probably feels like an idiot.”

The judge noted Crown Counsel was left “scratching their head” over why Friesen acted as he did, given he had no criminal history and no connection to Community Corrections.

"Not only about why you did it, since you have no criminal history and no connection to Community Corrections, but what the appropriate penalty should be for having done it. You have given us the explanation," said Patterson. "It is not an excuse; it is an explanation, and now you stepped forward and, like a grown-up adult, you have taken responsibility for your actions."

Friesen pleaded guilty. Citing his remorse and clean record, Patterson sentenced him to 40 hours of community work, more than $1,100 in restitution, a $100 victim surcharge and probation.

Patterson said the purpose of the sentence was to repair the harm done.

“It is not about punishing you, it is about giving back to Community Corrections their money for the tires and to the community for what happened.”