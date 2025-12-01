Vernon's Caetani Centre raising funds for revival of the grounds
Give to Caetani green space
On Giving Tuesday, Vernon's Caetani Centre is hoping people will give to the Cultivating Creative Community initiative - a revival of the Caetani grounds as a vibrant, artful, climate-adaptive green space.
Giving Tuesday, Dec. 2, is a global movement with a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good.
Caetani officials said they are seeking donations to create a sustainable and inspiring outdoor space for everyone to enjoy.
To assist the project, the City of Vernon donated plants and funding for a rainwater-capture system through its sustainability grant.
The project also received financial support from Community Foundation North Okanagan through the Smart & Caring Grant program.
The centre is working with permaculturalist Keli Westgate of Lekker Land Design on the outdoor green space.
Donations will support the rejuvenation of the gardens, creative enhancements, and the development of a water-wise, community-driven gathering space.
With each monetary donation, donors will help the centre with its our top priorities including a perennial pollinator and inspiring plants for artists; sustainable water practices such as rain capturing, smart irrigation, and water retention measures including everything from mulching to grading; Native Tree varieties that will replace invasive species and provide shade, protection, and habitat for ecologically sensitive species and ongoing permaculture consultation and labour.
For more information on the centre and to donate, click here.
More Vernon News
- New look for orchestraKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Will and Grace star deadEntertainment - 5:28 pm
- Clinic expansion completeWest Kelowna - 5:11 pm
- Device thrown at protest New York - 4:42 pm
- Ride-share feels the sting Canada - 4:13 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$469,900
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Flora Shuswap BC SPCA >
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library