Vernon's Caetani Centre raising funds for revival of the grounds

Give to Caetani green space

Photo: File photo On Giving Tuesday, Vernon's Caetani Centre is hoping people will give to the Cultivating Creative Community initiative - a revival of the Caetani grounds as a vibrant, artful, climate-adaptive green space.

Giving Tuesday, Dec. 2, is a global movement with a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good.

Caetani officials said they are seeking donations to create a sustainable and inspiring outdoor space for everyone to enjoy.

To assist the project, the City of Vernon donated plants and funding for a rainwater-capture system through its sustainability grant.

The project also received financial support from Community Foundation North Okanagan through the Smart & Caring Grant program.

The centre is working with permaculturalist Keli Westgate of Lekker Land Design on the outdoor green space.

Donations will support the rejuvenation of the gardens, creative enhancements, and the development of a water-wise, community-driven gathering space.

With each monetary donation, donors will help the centre with its our top priorities including a perennial pollinator and inspiring plants for artists; sustainable water practices such as rain capturing, smart irrigation, and water retention measures including everything from mulching to grading; Native Tree varieties that will replace invasive species and provide shade, protection, and habitat for ecologically sensitive species and ongoing permaculture consultation and labour.

For more information on the centre and to donate, click here.