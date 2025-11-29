Vernon News

Vernon mother frustrated after no charges laid on man accused of exposing himself to teenage daughter

'Terrified to walk out door'

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Vernon Law Courts.

A Vernon mother says she is devastated after charges were not laid against a man accused of exposing himself to her 13-year-old daughter.

The woman, who will remain anonymous to protect the identity of her child, says the incident happened in mid-September when her daughter, home sick from school, stepped outside her grandmother's house.

“She was walking out the front door when the neighbour across the street dropped his pants and underwear to his ankles, exposing himself to her,” the mother said. "The man lives directly across the street and he was just fully exposed, staring at her."

Startled, the girl ran to a nearby convenience store and called 911.

“She was completely panicked. She didn’t know what to do,” the mother said, explaining this wasn't the first time he behaved inappropriately. "He has been constantly watching her before, making her and myself very uncomfortable."

RCMP arrested the man, and the girl received counselling through victim services. But the family was later informed that the case would not proceed.

“The charges were completely dismissed because they couldn’t prove it was for sexual intent,” the mother said. “I don’t know what other intent there would be.”

Castanet also learned that the man was previously convicted in 2001 of possessing child sexual exploitation material and breaching probation.

However, the BC Prosecution Service says no charges were approved in this case.

“The prosecutor reviewed the file and concluded that the charge assessment standard was not met,” the BCPS said in a statement.

Under BC’s charge assessment guidelines, prosecutors must determine whether there is a substantial likelihood of conviction and whether the proceeding is in the public interest.

“In these circumstances, not laying charges is the appropriate course of action," said the BCPS, who also added that they do not share the reasons behind decision-making in individual prosecutions.

The mother disagrees.

“How Crown can say there isn’t public interest makes no sense,” she said. “There are kids everywhere in this neighbourhood. If someone does that to a child, people should know.”

The mother says she was told the file did not meet evidentiary and public-interest thresholds and that conditions restricting the man’s contact with minors were also dropped.

The neighbour remains living across the street, something the mother says is deeply traumatizing for her daughter.

“She still has shaking anxiety that’s affecting her school,” she said. “It feels like this was swept under the rug and she is terrified to walk out the front door.”

She says the case has left her questioning the system.

“It’s concerning how repeat offenders are being evaluated,” she said. “There was no communication, no follow-up. We feel kicked to the curb.”