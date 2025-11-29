Vernon News

Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort hopes to open Alpine runs next week, some nordic already open

Alpine may open Dec. 5

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort According to the SilverStar website, 15 of 42 cross-country trails are open, nine of 19 snowshoe trails are open and six of 12 fatbike trails are open.

Powder hounds are going to have to wait a little longer to hit the slopes of SilverStar Mountain Resort.

The ski hill was hoping to open in late November, but a lack of the white stuff has postponed the Alpine opening of the Vernon ski hill to Dec. 5 – weather permitting.

The Star has opened several of its nordic trails to cross-country enthusiasts.

“Upper XC trails are groomed with early season conditions. Please note that there are no tracks set on the trails. Access is via the gondola and trails are recommended for intermediate to advance skiers,” a post on the SilverStar website said.

Select lower trails are rolled and open. Parking lot C is also rolled. Gondola operating hours are: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with last ride to the top at 3:15 p.m.

As of Friday afternoon, the Star has a base of 49 cm with nine cm of fresh snow in the past 48 hours.

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and clouds through Monday when flurries are expected.