Vernon News

Vernon city staff preparing for annual budget deliberations

One more chance for input

Photo: File photo

Budget deliberations in Vernon are mere days away.

Vernon city council and staff will begin deliberating the budget on Monday, Dec. 1.

This year's budget discussions reflect feedback gathered through recent public engagement and include one final opportunity to share their input before decisions made.

Key priorities in the 2026 document include:

Enhance public safety and reduce crime

Ease traffic congestions and expand active transportation corridors

Increase housing options and improve affordability

Expand and upgrade recreation facilities and sports field to meet growing demand

Strengthen climate resilience by mitigating flood and wildfire risks

The final budget will inform property taxes for 2026, which will be prepared for release in May. Property taxes account for close to 50 per cent of the total budget, with the remainder coming from user fees, utility charges, developer contributions, grants and reserves.

To participate in the conversation or watch budget discussions, drop in to council chambers on Monday, Dec. 1 at 9 a.m.