Vernon Family Resource Centre adds more ways to receive counselling

Photo: Family Resource Centre The Vernon Family Resource Centre is adding more ways to access its counselling services.

The FRC has been a trusted non-profit serving the North Okanagan for more than 30 years, and it is expanding its counselling services to include fee-for-service options for individuals with coverage through third-party programs. For decades, FRC has provided free and low-cost counselling thanks to funding from government contracts and grants.

Jim Swingle, FRC executive director, said in response to community demand, the centre will now accept clients whose sessions are funded by Crime Victim Assistance Program (CVAP), ICBC, WorkBC, Autism Funding, private insurance and other third-party benefits.

Swingle said the additions improve their ability to support clients by allowing them to see the same Family Resource Centre counsellor if they gain or lose outside funding. “Our mission has always been to remove barriers to mental health support,” says Swinglde. “This expansion allows us to reach more people who may already have coverage through their workplace or insurance, while continuing to serve those who rely on government-funded programs.”

The new fee-for-service counselling options will increase accessibility for clients with third-party funding, support sustainable service delivery by diversifying funding sources and enhance community wellbeing by reaching individuals who may not otherwise access counselling.

All sessions will continue to be delivered by FRC’s team of qualified, trauma-informed counsellors. Community members seeking counselling through CVAP, ICBC, WorkBC, Autism Funding, or private insurance can now book directly with the Family Resource Centre.

Swingle said those without third-party coverage will still be able to access our free and low-cost counselling funded by government programs and grants.

Click here to book a fee-for-service session, or contact [email protected] or 250-545-3390 for more information.