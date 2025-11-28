Vernon News

Vernon partners with tourism association to launch free biosphere program for local businesses

Photo: Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association The TOTA is partnering with the City of Vernon to launch free help to eligible businesses.

Local businesses in the Vernon area will have the chance to enrol in a free biosphere program.

The program is a partnership between the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) and the City of Vernon.

The first 15 eligible businesses that register will receive one free year.

"This initiative supports Vernon’s growing commitment to sustainable business practices and helps operators strengthen their appeal to values-driven travellers and community members," saidTOTA director of development Mike Overend. "This partnership provides access to one-on-one support for local businesses, helping them build a stronger sustainability foundation and work toward a designation that is globally recognized.”

The biosphere commitment program provides a practical, internationally recognized framework that guides businesses in advancing their environmental, social and governance goals. Through tools, participants can measure their progress, enhance operational practices and work towards official Biosphere Certification based on the United Nations sustainable development model.

To register, click here. Interested businesses can also attend an introductory webinar hosted by TOTA, offering live platform demonstrations and guidance.