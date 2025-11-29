Vernon News

Vernon historian has footage of Vancouver from more than 60 years ago

Historic look at Vancouver

Vancouver looked a lot different in the early 1960s and Francois Arseneault has the footage to prove it.

Among his extensive collection of videos, the Vernon historian and videographer has grainy colour film from 1960 to 1964 of the Lower Mainland community in its younger form.

Imre Michalek shot the footage more than 60 years and in 2025, Arseneault converted it to a 4K digital format.

“Imre enjoyed capturing what could be considered mundane footage at the time, ordinary shots around the city starting with following a cat on it’s morning rounds,” Arseneault said.

“In 1962, Vancouver’s waterfront and growing skyline would have seemed amazing if you were a child of the 1920s or '30s. Trawlers and seiners gathered tightly at the docks, fishing nets drying in the sun.”

Today, condo towers crowd together, each one challenging for the best views of the north shore and Burrard Inlet.

“Who could have imagined so much traffic cutting through Stanley Park, after all the Lions Gate bridge was only completed 24 years earlier in 1938, before then, people simply visited the park not rushed through it,” Arseneault said.

With his trusty film movie camera in hand, Michalek took a ferry ride to the island and captured wonderful misty morning footage along at summit on the Mahalat Drive north of Victoria.

Arseneault said the Vancouver Parks Board began acquiring totem poles in the 1920s for a planned replica First Nations village. The initial four poles came from Alert Bay on Vancouver Island and were placed at Lumberman's Arch.

In 1962, the collection was moved to its current, more accessible location at Brockton Point. Two of the harbour fuel barges can be briefly seen in the background, home and Esso.

“This ordinary footage is in fact quite interesting, whether its watching people and traffic downtown, you certainly don’t see fedoras anymore…or taking in the harbour and all the pleasure craft,” Arseneault said. “The City of Vancouver itself had a population of around 620,000 in 1960, with the metropolitan area's population estimated at 1,660,000 by 1962.”

The Stanely Park zoo first opened in 1888, and was a popular destination in 1962, housing more than 50 species, it would be another two decades before public education changed opinions about zoos.

“Scenes of animals confined to small cages underscored the controversy of animal cruelty and evokes strong opinions to this day,” Arseneault said. “This wasn’t confined only to Vancouver’s zoo, many other municipal zoos in Canada changed to better take care of animals or outright closed. The Stanely Park zoo closed in December 1997 when it’s last resident, a polar bear named Tuck died at age 36. Tuck could very well be in this footage as a young one-year-old cub.”

In 1953, one of the first Chinese food drive-in restaurants opened in Canada. Henry Chow, opened the “Ding Ho” at 30 East Pender on the site of a former gas station where the Chinese Cultural Centre now stands. The name was chosen because Ding Ho is Cantonese for “the best.”

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

- with files from Francois Arseneault