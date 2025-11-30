Vernon News

KingFisher Boats helps Vernon Search and Rescue stay afloat

KingFisher to the rescue

When Vernon Search and Rescue needed repairs to its swift-water rescue boats, KingFisher Boats answered the call, and did the needed repairs for free.

Recently, VSAR found itself in need of some maintenance on Guardian, one of the watercraft in its arsenal of life-saving equipment.

Guardian is a KingFisher 17-foot Extreme Shallow River Boat, outfitted with a 200-horsepower jet drive, and also has a standing console for use in swift water operations.

“This boat is an integral tool in our tool belt for responding to swift-water emergencies,” VSAR said on its Facebook page. “Guardian has been well-utilized in rivers around the area for both responses and training. Not only is it used within VSAR’s jurisdiction, but it is also deployed to help out our neighbouring SAR organizations when mutual aid is requested.”

Most recently, Guardian was launched into Kalamalka Lake for cross-training with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue as a platform for their underwater ROV (remotely operated vehicle).

“Being able to assist adjacent teams is not only a point of pride, but also a necessity for the BC Search and Rescue scene,” the post said.

After years of use in the Shuswap and Thompson Rivers, searching along the shallows and the shoreline, Guardian was getting increasingly leaky.

“Thanks to connections within the Vernon community, VSAR was able to get the repairs done with no costs to our organization,” the post said.

“We owe a massive thank you and shoutout to KingFisher Boats for repairing Guardian. We count ourselves beyond lucky to have a world-class company here in Vernon, who is willing to support our endeavours."

“Thanks to KingFisher, Guardian will be waiting on its trailer, freshly operational, ready to be deployed at any time, during any season, rain or shine, night or day.”