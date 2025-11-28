Vernon News
Downtown Vernon Association's Frostival kicks off Christmastime events
Frostival full of fun
Photo: Darren Handschuh
A little inclement weather could not stop people from taking in Frostival in downtown Vernon Thursday.
A little inclement weather could not stop people from taking in Frostival in downtown Vernon Thursday evening.
The annual event featured live music, a DJ, games for the kids, food and vendors lining several blocks of 30th Avenue that was shut down to create a pedestrian mall.
Put on by the Downtown Vernon Association, Frostival kicks off a variety of Christmastime events in the city centre.
