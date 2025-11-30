Vernon News

Ribbons of Green Trails Society celebrating 25 years of advocacy in Vernon

Quarter century of advocacy

Photo: Contributed The Ribbons of Green Trails Society has been instrumental in improving trail usage across the North Okanagan.

A local advocacy group is celebrating a quarter century of trail enhancements in the North Okanagan.

Since 2000, the Ribbons of Green Trails Society (ROGTS) has been working with municipal councils and planners to increase the number of local trails while increasing trail usage and awareness.

Looking back on major accomplishments, ROGTS said it is proud of the numerous proposed trails that have been built, including Polson Park to Kalamalka Lake and to Okanagan Lake.

The vision for the Grey Canal Trail, a 50-kilometre continuous trail circling Greater Vernon from Lavington to

Okanagan Lake, is closer to completion. Many connections of this popular trail system, which follows the

historical Grey Canal, have been added and include the link between the Bella Vista and Turtle Mountain

trails, and a connection trail from Turtle Mountain to the Blue Jay subdivision.

Looking ahead, the group is advocating for a connector trail between the Okanagan Rail Trail and the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail. A critical link is required between the two trails, which would provide and excellent active transportation route between Armstrong and Vernon.

The Trails Capital of B.C. moniker that was bestowed to Vernon was in part due to the advocacy of the ROGTS, along with the Regional District of North Okanagan.

"We would like to recognize and thank local government politicians and staff with whom they have closely

worked to build and maintain Greater Vernon’s wonderful trails," said ROGTS' Ingrid Neumann.

More information can be found at ribbonsofgreen.ca.