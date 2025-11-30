Vernon News

Ellison Elementary hosting fun-fuelled Christmas market in Vernon

Photo: Contributed Ellison Elementary will get in on the Christmas market fun

Family-friendly fun will be happening at Ellison Elementary to kick off the holiday season.

A Christmas market will be held at the school on Thursday, Dec. 4, with funds going towards initiatives and resources at the elementary.

"We are so excited to welcome the community to our Christmas market," said Tiffany Weatherbee from the Ellison Parent Advisory Council. "It's a wonderful opportunity to support our school and local vendors while kicking off the holiday season with fun for all ages."

Entry is free and will feature local vendors, Santa and sleigh, bake sale, book fair and an imagination station.

The market will be open 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.