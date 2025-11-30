Vernon News
Ellison Elementary hosting fun-fuelled Christmas market in Vernon
Family-friendly fun
Photo: Contributed
Ellison Elementary will get in on the Christmas market fun
Family-friendly fun will be happening at Ellison Elementary to kick off the holiday season.
A Christmas market will be held at the school on Thursday, Dec. 4, with funds going towards initiatives and resources at the elementary.
"We are so excited to welcome the community to our Christmas market," said Tiffany Weatherbee from the Ellison Parent Advisory Council. "It's a wonderful opportunity to support our school and local vendors while kicking off the holiday season with fun for all ages."
Entry is free and will feature local vendors, Santa and sleigh, bake sale, book fair and an imagination station.
The market will be open 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
More Vernon News
RECENT STORIES
- Canada backs strikes on IranWriter's Bloc - 11:00 am
- Oliver ER closed overnightOliver - 10:34 am
- 100 Mile House ER closedKamloops - 10:23 am
- Wind warning for regionThompson-Okanagan - 9:21 am
- Explore Basin via DuncanColumbia Basin - 9:05 am
Real Estate
#41 7735 Okanagan Hills Blvd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$689,900
more details
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$689,900
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Flora Shuswap BC SPCA >
North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net