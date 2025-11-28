Cowboy Christmas Dinner Show at Vernon's Historic O'Keefe Ranch Dec. 19 and 20
Cowboy Christmas returns
Vernon's favourite singing cowboys are back for another festive evening.
The Cowboy Christmas Dinner Show is coming to Rustlers Table Restaurant at Historic O'Keefe Ranch on Dec. 19 and 20.
Rob Dinwoodie and friends will take the stage to bring in Christmas “cowboy style” with a rib dinner and live show.
Dinwoodie and his band have become a favourite at the ranch and the show will include a mix of traditional and original Christmas tunes along with a helping of humour, stories and cowboy poetry.
Before the dinner and show, horse-drawn sleigh rides will be available at a discounted rate to help work up a cowboy-sized appetite for ribs, potatoes and all the trimmings.
“We have a really fun evening planned for you,” Dinwoodie said.
Seating is limited.
Tickets are $65 and are available online at Ticket Seller or by calling 250-549-(SHOW)7469.
