Vernon Secondary School playing host to AAA provincial girls volleyball championships

Top tier volleyball

For three days, Vernon Secondary School will be the hotbed for the best AAA volleyball in the province.

The school is hosting the AAA provincial championship for the first time in a decade.

"We first hosted this event in 2005, then we got it again in 2015," said tournament organizer Karen Bedard. "Another decade later we have it again and we are so excited."

The 16-team tournament is chock-full of elite volleyball squads, but there are two from the North Okanagan that will look to make noise.

The host Panthers are seeded sixth, as they won the silver medal in the Okanagan finals.

Besting the Panthers in that final is the Seaton Sonics, who are ranked fourth heading into the event.

"We have built a really good program here, but we always do it for the students and community," said Bedard. "People deserve to see Vernon and what we have to offer."

Games are running all day Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with the gold-medal match tabbed for 3 p.m.

Admission is cash only at the door, and there will be games also taking place at Kalamalka Secondary and Fulton Secondary.

The full schedule can be found here.