Vernon News

Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee MP wants more transparency from CFIA, federal government after ostrich cull

Ostrich petition launched

Photo: The Canadian Press Scott Anderson wants more transparency from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the federal government following the slaughter of hundreds of ostriches.

The Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee Conservative MP has been critical of how the ostrich cull was handled by the federal government and has sponsored a petition requesting improved transparency from the CFIA.

Earlier this month, CFIA officials completed the cull of 314 of the big birds after avian flu was detected in the herd. The cull was officially ordered on Dec. 31, minutes after a lab test came back positive for avian flu amid an outbreak that went on to kill about 70 of the birds.

The owners of the Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood took the matter all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada, but in the end their case was dismissed and the birds were shot.

Anderson personally visited the farm twice prior to the cull and earlier this week, launched the official petition which has collected 2,657 signatures since Nov. 25.

“Hundreds of ostriches were culled by the CFIA in B.C. in November 2025, raising serious concerns about transparency, oversight and the humane treatment of animals. We’re calling on the Liberal Government of Canada to fully disclose how the cull was handled and ensure future situations prioritize animal welfare and public accountability,” Anderson said on his Facebook page.

The petition says current federal animal welfare regulations under the CFIA and “Health of Animals Act may lack clear guidelines for the humane management of animals, and Canadians expect transparency, accountability and humane treatment of animals in all government actions and federally regulated agricultural operations.”

The petition is asking the government to: