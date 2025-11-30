Vernon News

Coldstream council closer to approving Official Community Plan

OCP given third reading

Coldstream council is one step closer to approving its Official Community Plan. After studying the issues and collecting public input, Coldstream council gave third reading to the OCP bylaw at their regular meeting Monday.

“The OCP is a long-term vision that guides how the community will grow and develop,” Coldstream said in a press release.

As part of the legislative process, council considers the OCP bylaw twice before holding a public hearing – which was held on Nov. 10 - and then reads it a third time after reviewing public feedback.

District staff will now collaborate with the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) to review the bylaw and confirm that it aligns with required goals and guidelines.

Once the ALC has completed its review and provided endorsement, council will consider the bylaw for a final time and proceed with adoption.