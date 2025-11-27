Vernon News

Former Vernon chiropractor back in court Jan. 14 for sentencing on sexual assault conviction

Sentencing for sexual assault

Photo: whitehousewellness.ca Murray Kievit

A former Vernon chiropractor will be back in a Vernon court room Jan. 14, 2026 where he will be sentenced for sexual assault.

Murray Kievit faces possible jail time after being convicted July 9, 2025, on one count of sexual assault.

Kievit was found not guilty on a second charge.

The case centred around two chiropractic appointments involving the same woman two days apart in December 2021.

During her testimony, the sole complainant in the case said Kievit touched her breasts and vaginal area under the guise of chiropractic care.

The complainant said she did not consent to the touching. When pushed on the issue during cross examination, Kievit said “she didn’t say no.”

He said he believes his contact with the complainant was clinical in nature, not sexual.

“The actions of Mr. Kievit compromised the sexual integrity of the complainant," provincial court Judge David Ruse said at the time, noting the touching was of a sexual nature.

Kievit is scheduled to be in court room 103 at 9:30 a.m. for the sentencing.