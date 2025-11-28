Vernon News

Vernon's NONA Child Development Centre hosting Christmas BBQ and games Dec. 5

Festive barbecue with Santa

Photo: NONA Vernon's NONA Child Development Centre, in partnership with John Christmas, is inviting the community to an evening of food, fun and holiday cheer at NONA’s Lights for Kids Holiday Barbecue and Photos with Santa.

It's time to get your Christmas barbecue on with Santa.

Vernon's NONA Child Development Centre, in partnership with John Christmas, is inviting the community to an evening of food, fun and holiday cheer at NONA’s Lights for Kids Holiday Barbecue and Photos with Santa.

The fun takes place Friday, Dec. 5 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the NONA parking lot, 2802 34 St.

This family-friendly celebration is part of the NONA Lights for Kids with John Christmas Light Tour - a popular annual tradition that runs from Dec. 1 to 31 and is designed to spread joy throughout the season while supporting the work NONA does for children and families.

This year’s event is extra special as NONA celebrates 50 years of service to the community.

Bring your family and friends to enjoy an evening of food, holiday activities and the chance to meet Santa.

The festivities include a by-donation barbecue, photos with Santa with one free print from Stutters Restorations, a bouncy castle (weather permitting), face painting, hot chocolate, coffee, juice and water as well as goodie bags for every child from Match Eatery & Public House.

People can also enter to win one of two $250 gift certificates to Match Eatery & Public House.

“All proceeds from the BBQ will go directly toward supporting NONA’s programs and services,” says Alicia Ponich, NONA executive director. “This year, funds will help us expand mental health and wellness resources for the children and families we serve.”