Splatsin celebrates successful groundbreaking of new Shihiya school in Enderby

School a milestone moment

Photo: Contributed A ceremonial groundbreaking of the new Shihiya school in Enderby marked a milestone moment for the Splatsin community.

The event was held on Friday, Nov. 21 on Splatsin land at the school site on Jackpine Road.

The ceremony opened with the voices of children joining together in song to the steady beat of traditional drumming. What began in stillness quickly became a moment of celebration as community members, leaders, elders, students and guests gathered to witness the start of construction on a long-awaited new school.

“As we break this ground, let us remember that we are planting seeds, not just for a building, but for

hope, opportunity and reconciliation,” said Kukpi7 Michael Christian. “This school will give our children a place to learn the skills they need to thrive in today’s world while staying connected to who they are and where they come from.”

Tkwamipla7 Crystal Morris was emcee, and the ceremony was attended by more than 100 people. The current Shihiya school serves 60 students and has had to turn away students due to spacing concerns. The new education facility will address overcrowding and creates space for future growth in an environment rooted in Splatsin language, values and culture.

Construction of the facility will be led by Redline Contracting, with work scheduled to begin in late March 2026. Completion is estimated for June 2027.