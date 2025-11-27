Vernon News
Downtown Vernon Association kicks off the Christmas season with Frostival from 4 to 8 p.m. today
Frostival party today
Photo: DVA
The Downtown Vernon Association is kicking off the Christmas season with a block party full of fun.
It's Frostival time.
Frostival starts at 4 p.m. today in the city centre and runs until 8 p.m.
Several blocks of 30th Avenue will be shut down for the event that is expected to attract thousands of people.
The festivities include music, Christmas lights, vendors, holiday characters and much more.
Frostival is free to attend and parking is free all days as well.
