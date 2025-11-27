Vernon News

Vernon residents speak out against hillside development

'Heard us, but did not listen'

Photo: Contributed A full house in Vernon council chambers on Monday for the public hearing of the Official Community Plan on Monday, Nov. 24.

A clear message emerged from Vernon residents during Monday’s public hearing on the city’s new Official Community Plan (OCP) — no hillside development.

Over the 90-minute session, more than 70 per cent of speakers raised concerns about clause 4.1.5.3, arguing its language leaves the door open to future hillside sprawl.

“It has been clear over and over again that residents want sustainable growth and densification over sprawl,” said resident Janet Perkins. “The lack of discouragement of new hillside sprawl development is a major omission.”

Trisa Atwood, Vernon's manager of community planning and sustainability, explained that the OCP is a long-term strategic document to plan how the city will grow. It was last updated in 2013.

While residents who spoke at the hearing praised staff for the immense work that went into updating the 12-year-old, 281 page document, many criticized what they called vague wording that could allow unwanted projects to proceed

"I worry it could enable a sprawl development to slide through," said resident Jane Wexell. “I’d like to see the wording removed so the OCP clearly aligns with preventing hillside sprawl.”

Younger residents also voiced concerns about housing, transit and affordability if hillside growth continues.

Community advocate Dawn Tucker argued that the previous OCP, failed to prevent expansion beyond the urban containment boundary, undermining the city’s stated goals.

Following the hearing, during third reading of the bylaw, city staff clarified that the OCP is not a binding regulatory tool.

"The OCP is not a regulatory document," said Terry Barton, director of planning with the city. "It is a vision and future state of how we want the city to be."

Barton went on to explain that the zoning bylaw and servicing bylaw are the actual rules developers must follow if they were to create a new development, not the OCP.

"OCPs fail when they are too descriptive," he said. "The intention behind the policy is to create a starting point, not an end point for those discussions when a developer makes a controversial application."

Despite residents’ objections, council made no changes to clause 4.1.5.3.

"Vernon residents deserved to see their input reflected in the decisions that followed. Council heard us, but they did not listen," said Tucker in a social media post after the meeting.

"Vernon deserves better than policies that say one thing and approvals that do the opposite. We deserve a plan that protects taxpayers, supports transit, reduces wildfire risk, safeguards ecosystems."

Tucker added that even though the OCP may be moving forward, "so are we."

"We will keep pushing for a Vernon that grows responsibly, sustainably, and in line with the values our community clearly expressed.”

The updated OCP is expected to be adopted Dec. 15 to meet a year-end deadline.