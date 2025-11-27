Vernon News

Polson artisan market hosting Vernon holiday event with over 100 local vendors

Holiday market with heart

Photo: Contributed The Polson Artisan Market will be hosting over 100 local vendors.

A local artisan market is hosting its largest event of the year, right in time for the holidays.

The community focused Polson Artisan Market is taking place Friday, Nov. 28 to Sunday, Nov. 30 at the Kal Tire Place rink.

Over 100 local makers, bakers, growers and upcyclers will be present, as the event will be blending festive shopping, music, culture, and hands-on community involvement from several local non-profits.

The market is proud to showcase goods that are crafted locally, with no imported or resold items.

A cornerstone of the event is its deep collaborations with local organizations, including:

Awaken Outdoor School — Members will welcome guests at the door and operate the coat check, with donations helping to fund the local alternative school.

Local Boy Scouts — Will bring delight to young visitors by operating the snow globe igloo play space.

Cycle Without Age — Will offer indoor sleigh rides on their trishaw bikes.

Vernon Pride Society — Will be on site celebrating community, inclusion and winter festivities with attendees.

Alongside the partnerships, the market features a vibrant lineup of musical and cultural performances, including the Seaton Show Choir, Sidney Bos, Marv Machura, and DJ Holly & Jolly.

“This event has grown into a true community celebration,” said Polson Artisan Market founder Mayla Janzen. “By partnering with local non-profit organizations, we’re able to create not just a market, but a meaningful shared experience, supporting artisans, uplifting community groups, and offering something special for everyone.”

The market will run 5 p.m. to 8 p.m on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.