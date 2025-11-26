Vernon News

Deer entangled in blanket no cause for concern, says Conservation Service

Blanketed buck returns

Photo: Michael Sookochoff A buck entangled in a blanket has been spotted around Vernon for weeks.

A buck that has attracted social media attention for having a blanket tangled in its antlers in Vernon is not a concern, according to the BC Conservation Officer Service (COS).

Michael Sookochoff first spotted the deer a few weeks ago near Clarence Fulton Secondary and Okanagan Avenue.

The COS says it responds to reports of wildlife caught in objects, but intervention is often difficult.

“Deer are highly mobile, and by the time it’s reported and an officer attends, the deer has usually wandered away,” the COS said. “In this case, the material on its antlers doesn’t appear to affect its ability to forage, so it’s not a priority. It will likely eventually fall off.”

Sookochoff was surprised to see the same buck again over the weekend, still sporting the blanket.

"I thought about going over to help him out by my grandkids talked me out of it," he said. "My heart was breaking for him, as what can you do?"

If you spot a sick, injured or dead animal, residents are encouraged to reach out to the COS's 24/7 hotline at 1-877-952-7277.