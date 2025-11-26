Vernon News

Vernon Winter Carnival tickets go on sale soon

Winter Carnival tickets

Photo: File photo The Vernon Winter Carnival returns for its 66th annual celebration, and the countdown is officially on.

The countdown to the start of the 66th annual Vernon Winter Carnival (VWC) is quickly approaching.

Tickets for the 10-day-long event will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 5 at 9 a.m.

Running from Feb. 6-15, 2026, the carnival's theme this year is: Team Carnival- Canada Goes for Gold. Over 100 events will be happening aound the North Okanagan area, with more ticketed events than ever.

"This year’s Carnival is shaping up to be one of our most exciting yet," said Vicki Proulx, chair of the VWC board. "There truly is something for everyone, from iconic favourites to brand-new themed experiences, we can’t wait to celebrate with the community and visitors to the North Okanagan."

New ticketed events debuting this year are the Apres ski party, and bingo loco, which is a high-energy music-fueled bingo event.

There are new third-party ticketed events, which include experiences from the Vernon Yacht Club, Winter VR Adventures, Art Gallery, City Dance, Vernon Salsa and much more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit vernonwintercarnival.com.