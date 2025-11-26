Vernon News

Greater Vernon Chamber urging residents to shop local

Shop local for the holidays

Photo: Contributed Downtown Vernon offers plenty of variety for shoppers.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents to invest in their community, with a small business Saturday initiative.

The event, on Saturday, Nov. 29, will highlight the significant economic impact of every dollar spent at an independent Vernon business.

"Every purchase made at a Vernon small business isn't just a transaction, it's a vote for

our community's future," said Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce executive director Sonja Harkness. "Of every dollar spent, 66 cents at a small business stays right here in our local economy, compared to only 11 cents when shopping at a large multinational retailer."

The economic ripple effect supports local jobs, funds community projects and helps sustain the unique character of Greater Vernon.

Dollars spent locally will be re-invested to fund everything from wages for local employees to purchasing supplies and services from other companies in the area.

Small business Saturday serves as the ideal kickoff to the holiday season, encouraging shoppers to shift their spending intentions away from online giants and border shopping toward the high-quality, personal service offered by local entrepreneurs.

Free downtown parking in the area will be available on Nov. 29, Dec, 6, 13 and 20.

"This is a make-or-break time for many of our independent retailers, who have faced rising costs and economic uncertainty," said Harkness. "By consciously choosing to shop loca, residents can give our small businesses the strong finish they need to thrive.

For more information, visit business.vernonchamber.ca/list.