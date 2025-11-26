Vernon News

Vernon nabs $43K, 10-year sponsorship for video boards of new Active Living Centre

10-year scoreboard sponsor

Photo: Contributed Funtastic Sports Society president Jamie Austin poses with ALC manager of project programs Doug Ross.

The first major sponsor for the Active Living Centre has been announced.

During the Monday, Nov. 25 council meeting, a sponsorship agreement between the city and Funtastic Sports Society was officially approved.

The sponsorship will see the donations of two Nevco 2770 scoreboards, shot clocks and control panels to the Active Living Centre by the Funtastic Sports Society.

Along with the donation, Funtastic will have exclusive sponsorship rights to the boards for either a period of ten years or the lifetime of the boards.

The cost is $43,575 plus GST.

Vernon announced they were soliciting sponsorship for the ALC in December, 2024 as an effort to reduce overall project costs.

"These contributions will help enhance the Centre’s features, expand its amenities, and can help reduce the overall project costs," said Doug Ross, manager of the project program.

"For sponsors it’s an opportunity to support active living and healthy lifestyles and to give back to the community."