Vernon convenience store reopens under new name, management
Convenience store revived
The Happy Days Food Store, a long-running Vernon convenience store will continue, but under a new name.
Located at 39th Street and 25th Avenue, Happy Days convenience store operated for over 40 years before closing in October. Just over a month later, the shop has reopened under new management as Vernon Convenience Store.
The shop held a soft opening over the Nov. 22 weekend, and new owner Mihir Bhavsar said neighbourhood residents were thrilled to see it return.
“Everyone was so happy that it was back,” Bhavsar said. “It’s a convenient place for people in the area, and it brings back decades of memories.”
Bhavsar wanted to keep the Happy Days name, but says the landlord required a change because the previous owners would not allow its continued use.
The former tenant’s lease was terminated Sept. 30 after the landlord issued a notice citing $11,660 in unpaid rent and $19,340 in outstanding property taxes.
Bhavsar took over the space more than a month later. The Happy Days signage remains for now but will be replaced soon, with new branding on the way.
He plans to operate the store “like back in the old days,” with a fully stocked grocery section.
“We want a better relationship with our customers,” he said. “Over the weekend, everyone was so happy — and lots of kids came in for our famous ice cream, which was great.”
More Vernon News
- Two-tier prices 'a negative'Kelowna - 4:00 am
- Councillor goes to OttawaSalmon Arm - 4:00 am
- Buildings eager for AirbnbsKelowna - 4:00 am
- Arrested prior to killingKelowna/Naramata - 4:00 am
- Accused shooter in courtVernon - 4:00 am
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$524,900
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Ash Shuswap BC SPCA >
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library