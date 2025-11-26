Vernon News

Vernon convenience store reopens under new name, management

Photo: Darren Handschuh For decades, Happy Days operated at the corner of 39th Street and 25th Avenue. It will now be called the Vernon Convenience Store.

The Happy Days Food Store, a long-running Vernon convenience store will continue, but under a new name.

Located at 39th Street and 25th Avenue, Happy Days convenience store operated for over 40 years before closing in October. Just over a month later, the shop has reopened under new management as Vernon Convenience Store.

The shop held a soft opening over the Nov. 22 weekend, and new owner Mihir Bhavsar said neighbourhood residents were thrilled to see it return.

“Everyone was so happy that it was back,” Bhavsar said. “It’s a convenient place for people in the area, and it brings back decades of memories.”

Bhavsar wanted to keep the Happy Days name, but says the landlord required a change because the previous owners would not allow its continued use.

The former tenant’s lease was terminated Sept. 30 after the landlord issued a notice citing $11,660 in unpaid rent and $19,340 in outstanding property taxes.

Bhavsar took over the space more than a month later. The Happy Days signage remains for now but will be replaced soon, with new branding on the way.

He plans to operate the store “like back in the old days,” with a fully stocked grocery section.

“We want a better relationship with our customers,” he said. “Over the weekend, everyone was so happy — and lots of kids came in for our famous ice cream, which was great.”