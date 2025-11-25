Vernon News

B.C. Conservation Service monitoring cougar in Vernon area

Photo: Contributed A cougar has been spotted in the Vernon area for the past two days.

A pesky cougar has been spotted in the Vernon area the past few days, which has prompted the B.C. Conservation Officer Service to begin monitoring the animal.

The cougar has been spotted all around Vernon, according to numerous social media posts on Tuesday, Nov. 25. A Castanet reader spotted the cougar near Beairsto Elementary, while others have sighted it at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Harwood neighbourhood, and 39th Ave as early as Monday.

"Just saw our friendly cougar hanging out off 39th Ave and 24th St," said Sheila Martin in a Facebook post to a Harwood neighbourhood group. "Honestly I didn't stop to look, I backed away and then turned around and high tailed it out of there."

Raising Stars Preschool is currently in a soft lockdown because of the sighting.

"If dropping kids, please be aware of surroundings," it said in a Facebook post.

The RCMP, COS, and Beairsto have all been informed of the sighting.

According to the COS, if you spot a cougar you should stay calm and keep the cougar in view. Pick up children immediately and back away slowly, ensuring that the animal has a clear avenue of escape.

"Make yourself look as large as possible and keep the cougar in front of you at all times. Never run or turn your back on a cougar, sudden movement may provoke an attack," said the COS.

"If a cougar shows interest or follows you, respond aggressively, maintain eye contact with the cougar, show your teeth and make loud noise. Arm yourself with rocks or sticks as weapons."

If the cougar attacks, fight back to convince it that you are a threat and not prey. Use anything you can as a weapon and focus the attack on its face and eyes.