Vernon News

Vernon RCMP reminding residents to remain safe while online shopping

Photo: Contributed Vernon RCMP is reminding resident to shop safely online.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is reminding residents to not get 'elfed' by online scams.

“Shopping online is quick and convenient, but it’s important to stay alert and safeguard your personal and financial details,” said Const. Chris Terleski, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer. “Fraudsters look for opportunities during this busy season so keep your guard up and don’t give them one."

The RCMP outlined some key tips to keep in mind:

Stick to legitimate retailers. Buy only from trusted, well-known sellers.

Check for security by looking for https and the padlock symbol in your browser.

Avoid public Wi-Fi as unsecured networks make it easier for hackers.

If it is too good to be true, it likely is. Be cautious of unrealistically low prices.

Do your homework by researching sellers and reading customer reviews.

Pay safely through credit cards or reputable, secure payment platforms.

Keep a close eye on your accounts and review your bank and credit card statements, says the RCMP.

"If you spot suspicious or unauthorized activity, contact your financial institution right away and secure your accounts," said Terleski. "You can also place alerts on your credit file through Equifax or TransUnion."

If you lost money or had your personal information compromised, make a police report. If you didn't but suspect a scam report, report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online, or by phone: 1-888-495-8501.