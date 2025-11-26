Vernon News

Vernon parks, transportation network to undergo modernization in 2026

Parks set for upgrades

Photo: File photo The DND ball diamonds will undergo a renewal program, starting in 2026.

A modernization of Vernon’s parks, bike path and sidewalk network is proposed for 2026.

Vernon council reviewed the 2026–2030 Infrastructure Plan on Monday, Nov. 24, which outlines more than $111 million in spending. The five-year plan was presented by infrastructure manager Mark Dowhaniuk.

A major audit of the city’s transportation network is planned for 2026.

“We are planning on doing an audit of our existing network to bring our lines and signs in alignment with the most current recommendations,” Dowhaniuk said.

He noted the city currently has “varied applications” of lines and signs, and the modernization would create a more consistent, easier-to-navigate system for motorists and pedestrians.

Proposed improvements include upgraded pavement markings, enhanced sidewalks and new bike racks. The 2026 cost is estimated at $560,000, with $40,000 in annual maintenance and operations.

Parks upgrades total $1 million in 2026, including the start of a renewal program for the DND ball diamonds, beginning with field five. Also planned is new lighting at the DND fields, new playground equipment at Kin Beach and various park amenity repairs and replacements.

Funding for transportation and parks improvements will come from the Infrastructure Reserve, which is funded through taxation and represents 12 per cent of total tax revenue.

A new 10-year cumulative 0.96% Infrastructure Levy,down from the previous 1.9 per cent, will be considered during budget deliberations on Dec. 1.

The Infrastructure Plan is guided by the council strategic plan, as well as asset management plans, coordination with utilities and other jurisdictions, climate adaptation, growth pressures and regulatory requirements.