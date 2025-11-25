Vernon News

Interior Health and Regional District rescind boil water notice to Vernon, Coldstream areas

Photo: File The boil water notice for portions of Vernon and Coldstream has been lifted.

Boil water notices that were issued last week for portions of Vernon's East Hill, South BX and Coldstream have been rescinded.

Interior Health and the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) stated that bacterial testing results have come back clear, and disinfection levels in the area are within normal drinking water standards for the system.

The original boil water notice was issued more than a week ago, as an emergency water repair was required.