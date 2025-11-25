284368
Interior Health and Regional District rescind boil water notice to Vernon, Coldstream areas

Bowen Assman - Nov 25, 2025 / 12:32 pm | Story: 586023

Boil water notices that were issued last week for portions of Vernon's East Hill, South BX and Coldstream have been rescinded.

Interior Health and the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) stated that bacterial testing results have come back clear, and disinfection levels in the area are within normal drinking water standards for the system.

The original boil water notice was issued more than a week ago, as an emergency water repair was required.

