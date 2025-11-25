Vernon News

Vernon's SilverStar mountain resort sold to Utah-based company

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort has a new owner.

After going on the market in 2024, Pacific Group Resorts (PGR) has acquired the property from previous owner POWDR, according to a release by the company on Tuesday, Nov. 25.

PGR is based in Park City, Utah, and now owns six mountain resorts, including Mount Washington on Vancouver Island.

“SilverStar is an extraordinary resort with a loyal community and a spirit that aligns perfectly with PGR’s values,” said Mark K. Fischer, CEO of PGR.

“In ten years of operating Mount Washington Alpine Resort on Vancouver Island, we’ve developed a deep appreciation for what it takes to thrive in the British Columbia mountain resort landscape. SilverStar is a natural extension of our resort family and reflects our long-term commitment to embracing the mountain culture and the communities that make each of our properties unique.”

According to PGR, no changes are expected for operations in 2025-26.

The existing SilverStar leadership team will remain in place, and all current season passes, programs, and resort services will continue uninterrupted.