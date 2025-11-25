Vernon's SilverStar mountain resort sold to Utah-based company
SilverStar Resort sold
Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort has a new owner.
After going on the market in 2024, Pacific Group Resorts (PGR) has acquired the property from previous owner POWDR, according to a release by the company on Tuesday, Nov. 25.
PGR is based in Park City, Utah, and now owns six mountain resorts, including Mount Washington on Vancouver Island.
“SilverStar is an extraordinary resort with a loyal community and a spirit that aligns perfectly with PGR’s values,” said Mark K. Fischer, CEO of PGR.
“In ten years of operating Mount Washington Alpine Resort on Vancouver Island, we’ve developed a deep appreciation for what it takes to thrive in the British Columbia mountain resort landscape. SilverStar is a natural extension of our resort family and reflects our long-term commitment to embracing the mountain culture and the communities that make each of our properties unique.”
According to PGR, no changes are expected for operations in 2025-26.
The existing SilverStar leadership team will remain in place, and all current season passes, programs, and resort services will continue uninterrupted.
More Vernon News
- Who's behind failed wineryWest Kelowna - 12:03 pm
- Snowfall rights ski seasonKamloops - 12:02 pm
- Huge home, reno show hereSponsored Content - 12:01 pm
- Dreams dashed for UBCOSports - 12:00 pm
- Tops in attendanceVernon - 12:00 pm
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$145,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Ash Shuswap BC SPCA >
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library