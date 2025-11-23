Vernon News

Vernon Lapidary Club is holding its annual rock show and sale

A real rock show

This show really rocks.

The Vernon Lapidary Club is holding its annual rock show and sale in the Dogwood Gym of the Vernon recreation complex.

“We are a not for profit club in town and this is our big yearly show and sale,” said Amanda Fallis, events co-ordinator with the club.

The show, that wraps up today at 4 p.m., features thousands of rocks of all description.

Fallis said the Okanagan is rich in rock varieties from agates to crystals and everything in between.

Agate hunters can often be seen on the side of the highway near Monte Lake looking for agates, but the entire region is a treasure trove for rock hounds.

“There are lots of goodies around the area. It's quite a variety,” she said, adding opals are among the more precious stones that can be found in the Vernon area.

The challenge is knowing what to look for and that is where the club comes in.

Fallis said the club has monthly meetings, they go on field trips to collect rocks and “we have an amazing shop to process your finds, we hold workshops and then have this big sale and a few smaller ones throughout the year.”

The Vernon club is also one of the biggest rock clubs in the province.

All ages are welcome from beginners to seasoned rock hounds.

For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.