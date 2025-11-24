Vernon News

Cross country skiing has long been popular in Vernon

Decades of X-country skiing

Photo: Vernon Museum Five young locals out for a day of cross-country skiing in the 1920s.

It’s that time of year when the snow watch begins. Some skiers eagerly await the first flakes and the opening of Silver Star, while others hope the snow stays perched up the mountain a little longer. But while the history of downhill skiing here is well-known, the story of cross-country skiing in the area is just as fascinating — and closely tied to the mountain’s growth.

In 1939, the City of Vernon donated an abandoned log cabin at Sovereign Lake to the Silver Star Ski Club (now the Vernon Ski Club). At that time, winter access to the area was difficult — the only road up the mountain led to the fire tower and was not maintained in the winter. Because of this, downhill skiing was more practical than cross-country skiing, which required more accessible and connected terrain.

By the 1960s, infrastructure improvements such as a ski chalet and trails allowed the Silver Star Ski Club to focus mainly on downhill skiing, while cross-country skiing remained relatively quiet. Interest began to grow with the arrival of skiers from European countries with strong Nordic skiing traditions, who brought a renewed enthusiasm for the sport.

In 1974, Vernon resident Keith Brewis approached the Silver Star Ski Club about adding a cross-country skiing program. The club opted not to take it on themselves, but supported Brewis with $300 to get his own organization off the ground. This marked the birth of the North Okanagan Cross Country Ski Club (NOCCSC). Its first meeting, held on October 30, 1974, was attended by about 20 people. Cross-country skiing at Silver Star was technically possible but challenging to reach, so club activities were initially hosted at Heinz Stussi’s farm near Falkland. However, the dream of a home base on Silver Star persisted.

The opportunity arrived in 1978 when Silver Star Provincial Park was designated a Provincial Recreation Area. NOCCSC partnered with BC Parks to establish a permanent home base near the log cabin at Sovereign Lake. From there, a comprehensive trail system gradually developed. The first trails, originally called Loops 1 and 2, were renamed Mystery and Black Prince, followed by others such as Sovereign, Woodland Bell, Wylie’s Loop, and Prince of Wales. Road improvements connecting Silver Star Road to Sovereign Lake made access easier, and in 1984, the 5 km Aberdeen Trail linked Sovereign Lake to the top of Silver Star, officially bringing cross-country skiing to the summit.

In 2000, NOCCSC became the Sovereign Lake Nordic Club. Since then, both the club and the sport’s popularity have continued to grow, cementing cross-country skiing as a beloved part of Silver Star’s winter landscape and regional heritage. To learn more about the history of cross-country skiing and the Sovereign Lake Nordic Club, click here.

Gwyn Evans is the Head of Archives with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.