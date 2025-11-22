Vernon News

Challenging bedrock conditions slow Vernon's priority drainage improvements project

Progress is slower than anticipated on the priority drainage improvements project in the Okanagan Landing area of Vernon between Kokanee Drive and Smith Road.

An update will be presented to city council at their regular meeting Monday.

“The contractor continues to advance the installation of the directionally drilled storm main between Kokanee Road and Smith Road,” the report says. “Progress has been slower than anticipated due to challenging bedrock conditions encountered along the alignment.”

To mitigate schedule delays, the contractor has requested approval to extend working hours and run additional shifts to complete the drilling portion of the work.

Staff are working with the contractor to balance construction productivity with potential impacts to residents.

The project is an annually funded project to help manage emerging drainage issues as well as high priority overland flow routes identified in the Drainage Infrastructure Prioritization Plan (DIPP).

The DIPP identified a prioritized strategy to invest in drainage improvements and the areas identified in this project were identified as a priority for the City to complete improvements to. The project covers three different areas along the Eastside Road area and Smith Creek.

