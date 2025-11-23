Vernon News

Temporary centre median installed on 43rd Avenue at Active Living Centre construction site

Median on 43rd Avenue

Photo: Darren Handschuh A temporary centre median has been installed at 43rd Avenue and 35th Street in front of the Active Living Centre construction site.

A report that will be presented to Vernon city council at their regular meeting Monday says “the median has been installed to ensure a safe and efficient transition between the work completed in fall 2025 and the work planned in 2026.”

The median was recommended by the transportation engineer following a detailed review.

“This measure will restrict left turns from 43rd Avenue on to 35th Street through winter to improve safety and maintain traffic flow during the construction pause,” the report says.

“The interim configuration aligns with the future intersection layout, reducing conflict points and improving safety for all road users.”

This change has been co-ordinated with School District 22 and bus routes have already been changed for Alexis Park Elementary, which is directly across from the construction site.

The 2026 work is scheduled to resume in March, weather permitting. Administration will bring forward the recommended geometry changes to the roundabout and the work planned for 2026 to the Dec. 15, council meeting.