B.C.'s chief forester lowers annual allowable timber harvest near Vernon

Photo: The Canadian Press A reduced allowable annual cut for logging has been set for the Vernon area.

British Columbia’s chief forester has set a reduced the allowable annual cut (AAC), the maximum amount of timber that can be harvested each year, near Vernon in the Thompson-Okanagan region.

The new AAC, which takes effect immediately, is 150,500 cubic metres, a 26.2% reduction from the previous AAC.

“This decision reflects a return to sustainable harvest levels following wildfire impacts in 2021 and 2023, considers updated land base and ecological considerations," said the province in a press release.

Tree Farm Licence (TFL) 49, the area west of Okanagan Lake that will see a lower annual harvest, overlaps with the territories of 29 First Nations, all of which were consulted during the timber supply review process, said the province.

“The chief forester’s AAC determination is an independent, professional judgment based on information ranging from technical forestry reports, First Nations consultations, input from the public and the government’s social and economic objectives.”

Under the Forest Act, AACs must be reviewed at least once every 10 years for all 37 timber supply areas and 34 tree farm licences in the province.