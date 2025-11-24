Vernon News

City of Vernon to close section of 43rd Street Monday

Temporary road closure

The City of Vernon is advising motorists of a temporary road closure on 43rd Street as crews work to upgrade utility infrastructure.

Starting at 7 a.m. Nov. 25, a portion of 43rd Street between 19th Avenue and 24th Avenue will be closed in both directions.

This one-day closure is expected to be completed by 5 p.m.

Motorists should expect minor travel delays, however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.