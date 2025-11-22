Vernon officials looking at long-range plans for the future

Vernon News

Photo: File photo The future of the City of Vernon will be shaped on Monday. At their regular meeting, city council will consider three major planning documents that city officials say are critical to Vernon’s growth and infrastructure over the next 10 years.

“Guiding decisions on housing, transportation, municipal infrastructure, parks, and public spaces, the Official Community Plan (OCP), transportation plan, and 2026-2030 Infrastructure Plan together provide the roadmap for how Vernon will grow, move, and invest in the years ahead,” said a release from the city.

Official Community Plan and Transportation Plan

Over the next 20 years, Vernon is expected to increase by 20,000 new residents and more than 11,000 housing units and the OCP is Vernon’s long-term strategic land use plan, guiding where and how the growth will take shape.

After nearly two years of technical work and extensive public input, the updated OCP and transportation plan are almost complete.

“Last updated in 2013, the OCP was reviewed alongside the transportation plan starting in January 2024 to create an integrated, long-term vision for the community,” the city said.

Currently at second reading, council will listen to public input during the hearing of the OCP bylaw and will consider a third reading.

Should it pass on Monday, final adoption is anticipated on Dec. 15, days ahead of the provincial Dec. 31 deadline.

The city said the updated transportation plan provides a comprehensive strategy to improve safety, mobility, and connectivity across Vernon and outlines future investments in roads, transit, cycling infrastructure, and pedestrian routes. The transportation plan will also be considered for adoption by council on Monday.

Investing in sustainable infrastructure

The 2026 Infrastructure Program includes 24 capital projects valued at more than $26 million, focused on renewing critical infrastructure and supporting growth.

Key projects include:

43rd Avenue corridor improvements, including a roundabout at Alexis Park Drive/Old Kamloops Road, and underground utility upgrades

Critical upgrades to the Recreation Complex and Kal Tire Arena

Field and lighting upgrades at the DND fields

Renewal of the BX Creek Culvert at 39th Avenue

Replacement of aged infrastructure for the sanitary collection and treatment systems

“These projects, along with future renewal needs, highlight the importance of stable, long-term funding for infrastructure. During the budget meeting on Dec. 1, council will consider a new 10-year cumulative 0.96% Infrastructure Levy,” the city said. “The proposed levy would help provide stable, predictable funding for infrastructure renewal while maintaining sustainable levels of service.

To learn more about the budget process and how to participate, click here. The survey closes Nov. 24 at noon.

Residents are encouraged to read the council reports for these plans and tune in to the live webcast of the meetings starting at 8:40 a.m. The regular council meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. followed by the public hearing at 5:30 p.m.

The webcast and reports are available on the city website.

A recorded video of the meetings will also be available on Nov. 25 for anyone who is unable to watch the proceedings live or attend in person.

Subscribe for updates on these initiatives here.