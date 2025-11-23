Vernon News

Staff recommends Coldstream council approve amended official community plan

Coldstream OCP on agenda

Staff are recommending Coldstream council approve the updated official community plan that includes additional housing, although there are some concerns.

Council will receive the staff report endorsing the OCP at their regular meeting Monday.

The report says a public hearing was held Nov. 10, 2025. Five members of the public spoke. All five asked questions, but none raised any objections or proposed amendments to the draft OCP.

The province, through the enactment of Bill 44, Housing Statutes (Residential Development) Amendment Act, introduced significant legislative changes intended to expand the supply of housing across the province.

The legislation required that, by June 30, 2024, all local governments amend their zoning bylaws to permit additional residential density on single-family lots. At a minimum, one additional unit was to be permitted in all communities, with municipalities over 5,000 residents, or those within designated urban containment boundaries, obligated to allow three to four units per lot, and up to six units on larger parcels situated in proximity to frequent transit service.

Bill 44 established new requirements for the preparation and maintenance of Official Community Plans.

“Local governments were required to ensure that their OCPs were updated in alignment with the most recent housing needs report and that they included sufficient statements, map designations, and housing policies to accommodate the projected demand for at least a 20-year planning horizon,” the staff report says.

“Coldstream is obligated to adopt an updated OCP, which includes identifying areas for growth, no later than Dec. 31, 2025. This timeline was unfortunately much tighter than what is normal for an Official Community Plan, and the document is neither as comprehensive nor as wide ranging as would be ideal.

"Specifically, administration feels that neighbourhood level planning has been short changed because of the tight timeline, and that additional work could be put with environmental, FireSmart and resiliency sections."

The Coldstream draft OCP contains all required elements from the Local Government Act, as well as optional policies relating to recreational services, parks, agricultural lands and capital works.

