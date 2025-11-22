Vernon News

Vernon historian looking for details on mystery footage of BC ski hill from 1963

Mystery ski hill footage

Francois Arseneault has a mystery on his hands.

The Vernon historian and videographer has footage of a ski hill dating back some 62 years, but details around the hill and the footage are not known.

“We know that it’s somewhere in BC or perhaps the Pacific Northwest, however the ski hills and topography don’t have enough clues for me to identify precisely where,” Arseneault said. “Being as it’s 1963, it rules certain locations out: Whistler resort opened in January 1966, so this is likely too early, Cypress Mountain wasn’t established until the 1970s and of course Blackcomb is much later.

But Arseneault said there are some clues such as the Hollyburn Ski Lodge on Hollyburn Mountain (now a part of Cypress Provincial Park) in West Vancouver, used a Bombardier B-12 snow bus, which was often referred to as "Burfield's Bombardier" after its owner, in the 1960s.

And that may be the bus shown in the old colour film that Arseneault has transferred to a 4K digital format.

“One of these hills appears to have a small ski hut of sorts,” Arseneault said. “Another small clue is the racing bib numbers with “White Stag.” White stag was a Portland, Oregon-based winter ski wear manufacturer founded in 1906. You can just make out what might be the white stag logo. This portion of the footage may be an Oregon area ski hill. However, this is just a guess.”

Arseneault said based on the variety of footage and weather, he's “quite certain” the film is a compilation of footage from several ski hills in the region.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

- with files from Francois Arseneault