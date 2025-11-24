Vernon News

Vernon Winter Carnival seeking permission to use Kal Beach for a fireworks show

Let there be fireworks

Photo: File photo The Vernon Winter Carnival will end with a bang this year, and are asking Coldstream council to use Kal Beach for the big finale. The carnival society has reached out to the District of Coldstream seeking permission for a fireworks show at Kalamalka Lake Beach during 2026 carnival festivities.

At their regular meeting Monday, Coldstream council will receive a staff report which reads:

“Vernon Winter Carnival submitted a special event application for Kal Beach/Pier to provide a free community fireworks display on February 14, 2026. The purpose of the fireworks is to provide a grand finale to the Vernon Winter Carnival and this year the organizers would like to move the event to Coldstream. The fireworks show will begin at 7 p.m. Outside of the volleyball courts, Kal Beach/Pier is not a rentable space. Additionally, as this event will likely attract more than 250 people and represents a non-traditional use of the park, this request is being brought before Council for consideration. The organizers anticipate 500-3,000 people in attendance.”

Staff is recommending that council authorizes a special event permit to the Vernon Winter Carnival for rental of Kal Beach/Pier as per their special event application.

Staff said a number of conditions must be followed if approval is given.

The report says the first Winter Carnival was held on Long Lake (Kalamalka Lake) on Feb. 23, 1893 with the annual event that is currently held beginning in 1961.

