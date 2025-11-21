Vernon News

Annual Vernon Salvation Army Kettle Campaign starts today

Ring those bells for charity

Photo: File photo The annual Vernon Salvation Army Kettle Campaign kicks off today.

It's that time of year when the kettle bells will be ringing.

Paul Bielby, community ministries director, said the goal of the 2025 campaign is $750,000.

Last year, the non profit set a goal of $650,000, raising $602,000 by the end of the of the campaign.

The amount hoping to be raised was increased this year to help pay off the greatly expanded food bank that opened last month.

“We are doing our Kettle Kickoff at Super Store at 10:30 a.m. This is our big fundraiser for the year,” Bielby said. “We are going to have our emergency services van there, serving coffee and hot chocolate and snacks. ”

The new food bank cost the Sally Ann $1.8 million.

“We still have a lot to pay off for that construction,” Bielby said. “We quadrupled the size. We couldn't raise all the funds in advance, we had to get this thing built.”

The Salvation Army Christmas hamper program is also returning this year and Bielby said they will assist hundreds of people again this year.

“A lot of them are food bank clients but we also have people come by that are not food bank clients.”

Bielby said Christmas puts a great financial strain on people as they try to provide for the family during the festive season.

The Salvation Army is taking hamper applications until the end of day Nov. 28. To make an appointment call 250-549-4111.

The Salvation Army is also collecting toys that will be given away to families in need.

On Nov. 26 from 7 to 10 a.m., the Vernon Elks Lodge will be hosting a pancake breakfast where people can donate a toy and eat for free.

“We work with Santas Helpers, who helps distribute the toys,” he said.

Bielby said there will be seven kettle locations this year and volunteers are needed to ring those bells.

For more information and to volunteer, click here.