Vernon News

Vernon's Santas Anonymous Pub Crawl takes place Dec. 5

Have a drink, help Santa

Photo: Santas Anonymous The annual Vernon Santas Anonymous Pub Crawl takes place Dec. 5 at a variety of local watering holes.

One of the biggest fundraisers of the year for Santas Anonymous is just around the corner.

Vernon residents can enjoy an adult recreational beverage and help children have a merrier Christmas at the same time.

The annual Vernon Santas Anonymous Pub Crawl takes place Dec. 5 at a variety of local watering holes.

Perry Wainwright, Santas Anonymous president, said once again the Kalamalka Pipe Band will be joining the festivities.

“The pipers go in, they play a few tunes and then we solicit donations from patrons inside the bars,” said Wainwright who has been president of Santas Anonymous for the past nine years.

“This is one of our major fundraisers along with the toy run.”

Money raised from the crawl will go towards covering utility bills and rent at the Santas Anonymous facility.

“And if we have to buy toys, we buy toys out of the money raised,” Wainwright said.

Santas Anonymous provides toys for less-fortunate children in the region. They provide birthday toys year round, but the highest demand is at Christmastime.

They collect toys all year, but are really pushing to get more toys as the Yule Tide seasons looms.

Santas Anonymous store front, 2-4230 29th St., is open Monday to Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to noon where people can drop off toys or make financial donations.

Donations can also be done by e-transfer at [email protected].

Wainwright said they are mostly looking for boy and girl toys from the five to 12 year old age group.

Parents can arrange a time to pick out one big toy and two little toys along with a refurbished toy.

“We are busy,” Wainwright said. “We started Nov. 3 and we have already helped more than 200 kids.”

For more information and to book an appointment, visit the Santas Anonymous website.