Bees play vital role in food chain, will emerge again in the springtime

'Bee' helpful to pollinators

Photo: Kelly Koski Kelly Koski snapped a picture of a bee near Summerland recently.

Today's Bug of the Week is possibly the most important bug on the planet.

Today we feature a good, old fashioned honey bee.

Bees are found throughout the world and play a vital role in the food chain and the survival of the us humans.

Experts say: no bees, no food.

Bees and other pollinators have been on the decline for years, and experts blame a combination of factors: insecticides, parasites, disease, climate change and lack of a diverse food supply. A significant part of the human diet comes from plants pollinated by bees — not just honeybees, but hundreds of species of lesser-known wild bees, many of which are endangered.

In 2018, the U.N. General Assembly sponsored the first “World Bee Day” to bring attention to the bees' plight. Steps as small as planting a pollinator garden or buying raw honey from local farmers were encouraged.

And while insects are hunkering down for the winter, there are things people can do.

One thing people can do is protect their habitat, especially their hives.

Bees survive the winter months by forming a cluster in the centre of the hive, where they vibrate their flight muscles to generate heat and move around the honeycomb to consume their honey reserves.

And when spring roles around, people are encouraged to plant bee-friendly flowers to give them plenty of pollen.