Kalamalka Rotary Auction raises over $242k for community causes in Vernon

Photo: Contributed The annual dream auction raised over $240,000 for community groups in the North Okanagan.

The Kalamalka Rotary Dream Auction marked another successful year, by raising $242,479 during its 41st annual gala at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre.

Over 300 people attended the black-tie event, which featured live entertainment, and a wide range of silent and live auction items, including luxury trips, private dinners, and adventure packages.

“Every year, we are overwhelmed by the generosity of our community,” said Faith Wood, event chair. “It’s more than just a night out, it’s proof that when people come together for a cause, dreams truly do become reality.”

Funds raised went to Rotary initiatives, including the expansion of the Okanagan Science Centre.

Highlights included a fast-paced live auction led by Don Raffan, and the popular Balloon Pop and Pick of the Litter raffles.

The evening ended with a full dance floor and another strong show of support for local causes.