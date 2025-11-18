Vernon News

Lower Mainland man to stand trial in Vernon on eight drug trafficking charges

Multiple trafficking charges

Photo: Castanet file photo Vernon courthouse.

A Lower Mainland man, who has had previous run-ins with police in the Okanagan, is set to stand trial in November on multiple drug trafficking charges.

Jaskaran Singh Lidder faces eight counts of trafficking involving amphetamine, oxycodone, hydromorphone, fentanyl, benzodiazepine, methamphetamine and cocaine. He was arrested June 8, 2024, in Vernon. His voir dire (a trial within a trial) is scheduled for Nov. 24 at 9:30 a.m. in Vernon court.

The 25-year-old has other matters before the courts. He appeared in Kelowna in 2024 for an alleged breach of a release order, but those charges were stayed on Feb. 20, 2025.

Lidder is also scheduled for a particulars hearing on Dec. 11, 2025, in connection with a separate charge covered by a publication ban.

He is due back in Kelowna court on May 16, 2026, for charges of dangerous operation of a conveyance and flight from police related to an Oct. 24, 2024 incident.

Lidder was accused of fleeing from police and nearly striking an elderly pedestrian.

“During this incident, police officers observed several vehicles having to avoid collision with the black Ford Escape, including the suspect vehicle narrowly missing an elderly woman walking her dog on Ethel Street,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said in a press release at the time.