Lower Mainland man to stand trial in Vernon on eight drug trafficking charges
Multiple trafficking charges
A Lower Mainland man, who has had previous run-ins with police in the Okanagan, is set to stand trial in November on multiple drug trafficking charges.
Jaskaran Singh Lidder faces eight counts of trafficking involving amphetamine, oxycodone, hydromorphone, fentanyl, benzodiazepine, methamphetamine and cocaine. He was arrested June 8, 2024, in Vernon. His voir dire (a trial within a trial) is scheduled for Nov. 24 at 9:30 a.m. in Vernon court.
The 25-year-old has other matters before the courts. He appeared in Kelowna in 2024 for an alleged breach of a release order, but those charges were stayed on Feb. 20, 2025.
Lidder is also scheduled for a particulars hearing on Dec. 11, 2025, in connection with a separate charge covered by a publication ban.
He is due back in Kelowna court on May 16, 2026, for charges of dangerous operation of a conveyance and flight from police related to an Oct. 24, 2024 incident.
Lidder was accused of fleeing from police and nearly striking an elderly pedestrian.
“During this incident, police officers observed several vehicles having to avoid collision with the black Ford Escape, including the suspect vehicle narrowly missing an elderly woman walking her dog on Ethel Street,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said in a press release at the time.
More Vernon News
- Find a new local favePenticton - 4:00 am
- Skate to support MustangsKamloops - 4:00 am
- Kelowna salutes fire horseKelowna - 4:00 am
- Knowing when to say noIt's Your Money - 4:00 am
- Watching the OlympicsKelowna - 4:00 am
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$524,900
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Skeena Shuswap BC SPCA >
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library