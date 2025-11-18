Vernon News

Water outage scheduled for areas in Vernon for emergency water main repair

Photo: Contributed A water outage for residents in the East Hill and South BX area of Vernon is scheduled to last for potentially two days.

Residents in the East Hill and South BX area of Vernon will have water turned off, due to an emergency water main repair.

The water outage will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 18 and will continue until the repair is complete, which is estimated to be 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 20

When water is restored to the properties, they will be on a precautionary boil water notice, until sampling results confirm the water is safe.

Photo: RDNO Photo Affected areas without water is in red, precautionary notices is in yellow.

Due to the location of the water main repair, the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is implementing immediate emergency water use restrictions for all customers in the following area: Old Kamloops Rd, Stepping Stones, North BX, Foothills, South BX, and parts of Coldstream.

Water use must be limited to essential household needs only.

When the water is returned, all properties affected during the emergency repair may experience reduced water pressure, discolouration of the water, and/or air in their system. Please run a cold water tap until the water has cleared. An outside tap is preferred but bathtubs may be used if outside taps are unavailable during the cooler months.

More information can be found at rdno.ca/emergencies.