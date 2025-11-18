Spallumcheen's Ina Forrest named to fifth-straight Paralympic team
Paralympic bound curler
A Spallumcheen curler will be heading to Italy in 2026, after being named to the Canadian Paralympic team.
Ina Forrest will one again be donning the red and white at the Paralympics, after being named to the Paralympic curling team for the fifth-straight time.
“The opportunity to represent Canada at the Paralympics is an athlete’s dream,” said Forrest. “There’s never a guarantee you’ll get to live that dream again, so each of my Paralympic experiences is something I truly treasure."
Forrest, who was also named co-captain of the Paralympic team for Canada, has won two gold and two bronze at the event, dating back to the 2010 competition in Vancouver.
"This one is especially meaningful," Forrest said. "I missed qualifying for the Torino 2006 team, which was a huge disappointment at the time, so competing in Milano Cortina 2026, 20 years later, feels like I’ve come full circle.”
The 63-year-old has had an illustrious career, winning three world championships titles, along with three silvers and was inducted in to the Canadian Curling Hall of Fame in 2016.
The other four curlers named to the team are:
- Gilbert Dash- Kipling, Sask.
- Mark Ideson- London, Ont.
- Collinda Joseph- Ottawa, Ont.
- Jon Thurston- Dunsford, Ont.
The curling competition will take place March 7-14, 2026 at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d’Ampezzo.
More Vernon News
- Find a new local favePenticton - 4:00 am
- Skate to support MustangsKamloops - 4:00 am
- Kelowna salutes fire horseKelowna - 4:00 am
- Knowing when to say noIt's Your Money - 4:00 am
- Watching the OlympicsKelowna - 4:00 am
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$524,900
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Skeena Shuswap BC SPCA >
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library