Vernon hosting pair of open houses to discuss 2026 budget
Have your say on budget
Vernon residents will have a chance this week to voice their thoughts on the 2026 budget.
The city is hosting two open houses for residents. On Tuesday, Nov. 18, city staff will be at Silverstar Brewing (2933a 30th Ave) from 3- 6 p.m. The following day (Wednesday), from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. residents can head to council chambers at City Hall to provide input.
Free parking is available during the events, in the front lot of City Hall.
Residents will have the chance to learn more about essential city services, including parks and public works, infrastructure projects, community planning, community safety, recreation and the Active Living Centre.
"Both events are casual, family-friendly drop-ins where residents can meet members of Council, ask questions, and share ideas," said the city.
You can learn more about the financial plan at engagevernon.ca/budget.
